Greg Gutfeld: We're moving towards private police for those 'who can afford it'

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld slammed President Biden for his message that police should be retrained on "The Five."

GREG GUTFELD: It's sad because we're still recuperating from a spasm of anti-cop hatred from four years ago, three years ago. We're still not back to normal. There's been a delay, a lag between what we knew was wrong and what people are doing about it. I mean, we still have to have a debate over no cash bail, right?

He still is bad-mouthing cops just like he bad-mouthed the immigration, the border agents. Media approved an elevated anti-police sentiment to such a degree that fighting crime has been perceived as racist, that even by supporting the police, that's somehow racist.

I don't know if we're ever going to get back to normal after this. I think that what we're probably going to be seeing is an evolution towards private police for those who can afford it. And everyone else gets a gutted, bare police force in the inner city, It'll be like first class and coach. It'll be like reserved seats and general admission. Or worse, it'll be like private and public bathrooms.