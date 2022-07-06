Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Greg Gutfeld calls on moderate Democrats to 'come back' and rediscover the joys of 'common sense'

Greg Gutfeld says there is currently a gaping lack of leadership in the Democratic Party

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Gutfeld: The Democrats are in a woke-paralysis Video

Gutfeld: The Democrats are in a woke-paralysis

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and 'The Five' co-hosts weigh in on reports of 'frustration' from Democrats and the media in response to the Biden presidency.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox New host Greg Gutfeld slammed the "grim testimony’ of the nature of Biden's White House on ‘The Five.’

GREG GUTFELD: Democrats are in a woke paralysis. Right, the loudest, most unhinged voices control their party, and they've relinquished any concern for parents to the Republicans. The Republican Party is now the Parents Party.

---
NY TIMES COLUMNIST SOUNDS ALARM OVER WOKE LIBERALS DESTROYING DEMOCRATS' MIDTERM ELECTION CHANCES

You've got to be persuasive to the voters. You've got to take it to them, and you've got to have practical solutions about the economy and practical solutions, especially about crime, because we haven't spoken enough about that. The crime that is going on all over, it's not enough to say, "Ha ha." We actually have to have some – and when I mean "us," I mean normal common sense non-woke people, and I include Democrats in that. I think that this is a time for moderate Democrats to come back in and kind of like rediscovery –  rediscover the joys of common sense.

WATCH THE FULL CONVERSATION HERE:

Greg Gutfeld: This is a time for moderate Democrats to rediscover the joys of common sense Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.