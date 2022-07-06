Greg Gutfeld calls on moderate Democrats to 'come back' and rediscover the joys of 'common sense'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox New host Greg Gutfeld slammed the "grim testimony’ of the nature of Biden's White House on ‘The Five.’

GREG GUTFELD: Democrats are in a woke paralysis. Right, the loudest, most unhinged voices control their party, and they've relinquished any concern for parents to the Republicans. The Republican Party is now the Parents Party.

You've got to be persuasive to the voters. You've got to take it to them, and you've got to have practical solutions about the economy and practical solutions, especially about crime, because we haven't spoken enough about that. The crime that is going on all over, it's not enough to say, "Ha ha." We actually have to have some – and when I mean "us," I mean normal common sense non-woke people, and I include Democrats in that. I think that this is a time for moderate Democrats to come back in and kind of like rediscovery – rediscover the joys of common sense.

