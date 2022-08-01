Expand / Collapse search
Greg Gutfeld: The media are dying to say something positive about Biden

Greg Gutfeld reacts to the social spending bill

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld reacts to the Democrats' new spending bill as Americans see record-high inflation on 'The Five.'

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld gives his take on the media’s treatment of Biden and the Democrats’ new social spending bill on "The Five." 

GREG GUTFELD: I love how the media are just dying to say something positive about Joe. "Oh, my goodness. He had a good week. He passed something other than gas." Seriously, I almost expect him to say, like, "Oh, look, he made a boom, boom and he flushed." 

BIDEN SCRAMBLES TO FIX INFLATION PROBLEMS HE HELPED CREATE 

You know, it's so pathetic and it's the opposite of Trump, where they would do anything possible not to say something nice even when he passes like a historic foreign policy bill. The problem with all the spending is it's basically now printing. Right? 

I mean, we're just basically churning out dollars and it makes sense because we have an incredible shrinking president with an incredible shrinking dollar and it's a race to see who becomes molecular. I keep thinking, you know, you could probably at this point fold up Joe and put him in Tyrus' wallet.  

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

