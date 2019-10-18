Greg Gutfeld on Hillary Clinton accusing Tulsi Gabbard of being a Russian asset: 'Tulsi is a Grade A bada--'

Greg Gutfeld poked holes Friday in former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's accusation that Democratic presidential candidate -- presumably Tulsi Gabbard -- is a "favorite" of the Russians who are preparing her for a third-party run in the general elections.

"Tulsi is a Grade A bad a-- right now," Gutfeld said on "The Five." "The reason why Hillary's going after [her] is because she is different. She's different than everybody up there. She sounds like in many ways a traditional liberal. She's not a hard leftist. She's not into identity politics. She thinks her own way and that bothers her [Clinton]."

HILLARY CLINTON FLOATS CONSPIRACY THAT TULSI GABBARD IS BEING 'GROOMED' BY RUSSIANS

Clinton floated the conspiracy theory that the Russians are “grooming” Gabbard on former Obama aide David Plouffe’s “Campaign HQ” podcast. Clinton did not mention Gabbard specifically, but Plouffe ended the podcast by noting Clinton’s “belief that Tulsi Gabbard is going to be a third-party candidate propped up by Trump and the Russians.”

“I'm not making any predictions but I think they've got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” Clinton said, an apparent reference to Gabbard. “She's the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far.”

Other Democrats have made similar claims about Gabbard, a Hawaii Democratic congresswoman and Hawaii Army National Guard major who served in Iraq.

Gabbard responded to Clinton in a fiery three-part tweet Friday.

"Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain," Gabbard tweeted. "From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation."

Gutfeld used sarcasm to debunk Clinton's accusation.

"But maybe Hillary's right. I mean, if you think about it, you know, here you have Putin is grooming a Russian spy first to join the American military, right? Then after that, Russian spies in the military. Then you run for Congress, OK, in Hawaii," Gutfeld said. "And then you decide to run for president as a Democrat, only to leave and then go independent in order to ensure that Donald Trump is president. The Russians must have been genius to predict that Trump would be president in 2020, to pull this off."

"The Greg Gutfeld Show" host added, "She [Clinton] is so delusional. It's comical."

Fox News' Vandana Rambaran and Alex Pappas ccontributed to this report.