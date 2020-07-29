Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

Greg Gutfeld pans 'exhausting' House subcommittee hearing with Big Tech CEOs

Heads of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google appeared before House panel

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Tech titans testify before Congress on monopolies, accusations of political biasVideo

Tech titans testify before Congress on monopolies, accusations of political bias

Conservatives accuse Big Tech of political bias; reaction and analysis on 'Special Report'

"The Five" co-host Greg Gutfeld joined the "Special Report" All-Star panel Wednesday to react to that day's House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee hearing, featuring testimony from the heads of Facebook, Amazon, Google and Apple.

The hearing featured Democrats questioning the CEOs about whether their companies violated U.S. antitrust law and stole from competitors, while Republicans accused them of censorship and bias against conservatives.

"I think we are all ... against fake or wrong information," Gutfeld said, "but for some reason it seems like when the information is coming from the left, it kind of gets a pass.

President Trump travels to Texas to promote energy independenceVideo

"But when it's coming from the right, you have all these watchdogs, you have Snopes and [The Washington Post Fact Checker's] Pinocchios, and all this stuff and you usually can't get away with anything -- and I know that."

"The Greg Gutfeld Show" host went on to claim that while many prominent conservatives receive such heightened scrutiny, claims about the Russia investigation that were later proven untrue "seem[ed] to just go right through, no speed bumps."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ultimately, Gutfeld joked, "I just hate everybody in that room. I hate the tech giants because they are young and rich and I hate the politicians because they are obnoxious and stupid.

"These hearings are exhausting and they never ask a question that merits an answer," he added. "Instead, it's a dramatic statement to end up on Twitter and on TV. I'm convinced when you watch these hearings you shave 50 IQ points right off the top."

Trending in Media