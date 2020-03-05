Greg Gutfeld on Warren's failed campaign: 'She was the victim' and people who win aren't victims

Greg Gutfeld tackled Sen. Elizabeth Warren's decision to end her presidential campaign Thursday and the alleged role that "sexism" played in her poor showing during the Democratic primaries.

"It was never about sexism," Gutfeld said on "The Five." "The majority of the failed candidates made it about identity first ... First, she lied about being a Native American. Then a woman victimized by a patriarchal workforce."

"She was the victim," Gutfeld said. "The people that tend to be winning are the people that aren't the victims, that want to be the victors."

Warren, D-Mass., withdrew from the 2020 presidential race after a disappointing Super Tuesday in which she placed third in her home state of Massachusetts, a development that leaves Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as the lone progressive standard-bearer in the Democratic field.

Warren also addressed "sexism" in the race and promised she'd have "more to say" later.

"One of the hardest parts of this is all those pinky promises and all those little girls who are gonna have to wait four more years," Warren said, her voice cracking, referring to promises she often made to young girls on the campaign trail about women running for president. "That's gonna be hard. ... I take those pinky promises seriously."

Warren also declined to endorse a candidate going forward.

"She should demand that either Joe [Biden] or Bernie [Sanders] come out as gender-neutral so that she can endorse him, cause you can't endorse these mean old white men, all these terrible men that are responsible for so many terrible things in this world," Gutfeld joked.

Gutfeld said that every failed Democratic presidential candidate had tried to appeal to the 'woke' movement.

"They all did the same thing. They chased the mantle of the most 'woke.' They looked on Twitter," Gutfeld said. "They were like ... How can I be beholden to them? How can we satisfy them? Instead of looking at America, looking at Americans, how do you satisfy them?"