Greg Gutfeld lays out next steps in coronavirus battle: 'We're all pausing' for the next four weeks

"The Five" devoted their program Tuesday to the growing coronavirus pandemic that has ground normal life in America to a halt, with co-host Greg Gutfeld comparing the situation to a car race.

"In auto sports you have a yellow flag which indicates a hazard on the track. That means all drivers must slow down and line up behind the pace car," Gutfeld said. "So what we're doing right now ,and the key for this to work, is that we're all trying to stay put in the same place so when the race resumes, no one gets shafted or ruined. You can't jump in front of anybody else during this time."

"We have to look at these next four weeks that we have as a pause. We're all pausing," Gutfeld added. "And I believe for this to really work, we should consider pausing the rent, pausing utilities, pausing car loans. So nothing goes in and nothing goes out. Literally a yellow flag for the economic track."

Co-host Jesse Watters said America would get through the hard times ahead "because of the amount of effort that's being put in place by the hard working men and women of this country."

Meanwhile Fox Business Network's Dagen McDowell spoke about her experience watching the hospital ship USNS Comfort, a Navy ship hospital, dock in New York Harbor Monday.

"I looked out and I just saw this giant ship in the middle of the Hudson," McDowell said. "And it just meant so much to me personally, knowing that ... people are coming to this city's rescue and and the nation's rescue."