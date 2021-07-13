Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Greenwald hammers media on Avenatti: 'Utter bulls--t' to claim they couldn't have known he was a crook

'If you can't recognize what Avenatti is, you can't see anything'

By Cortney O'Brien | Fox News
close
Media top headlines July 13 Video

Media top headlines July 13

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith admitting he 'screwed up' on his Shohei Ohtani comments, reporters and Democrats blaming US embargo for protests in Cuba, and an MSNBC host claiming 'there's a lot' national Democrats can learn from fleeing Texas Democrats round out today's headlines

Journalist Glenn Greenwald blasted the media Tuesday for their coverage of disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti, who was recently sentenced to 30 months in prison for trying to extort millions from Nike.

Avenatti, who represented Stormy Daniels in unsuccessful lawsuits against former President Donald Trump, enjoyed a wide platform on cable news for a full year, racking up hundreds of appearances. MSNBC's Joy Reid called him "brilliant" and "mad telegenic," while her colleague Nicolle Wallace said Democrats would be "foolish" to underestimate him. CNN's Brian Stelter was also among the pundits who took Avenatti seriously as a potential White House contender. 

Greenwald observed those same networks have now been forced to frame Avenatti in a different light now that he's heading to prison, and they've done so while trying to exonerate themselves. He called their behavior "stunning."

CBS CORRESPONDENT ADMITS ‘MAYBE WE WENT ABOUT COVERING’ MICHAEL AVENATTI ‘THE WRONG WAY’

Greenwald went on to argue there was no excuse for the media's red carpet welcome for Avenatti, considering all the warning signs swirling around the volatile lawyer.

"And as usual, the standard elite self-exoneration of 'we-couldn't-have-known' is utter bulls--t," Greenwald added. "Aside from the fact that the stench of Avenatti's sleazy fraud suffocated anyone within a mile radius, countless people pointed out at the time how exploitative and dishonest he was."

CRITICS BLAST PRESS OVER AVENATTI DEBACLE: ‘ONE OF THE MORE HUMILIATING CHAPTERS IN MEDIA MALFEASANCE’

Greenwald argued Avenatti was far from the "worst person" to be promoted by the above networks, suggesting their employment of figures like former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper was worse.

"Avenatti is nowhere close to the worst person promoted by CNN and NBC," Greenwald wrote. "They have security state ghouls, perjurers and war criminals on their payroll -- Bush and Obama's CIA & DHS chiefs, FBI officials, etc. Still, if you can't recognize what Avenatti is, you can't see anything."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Avenatti media debacle is yet another chapter in recent industry embarrassments. The Washington Examiner's Becket Adams called the fawning coverage of Avenatti "one of the more humiliating chapters in media malfeasance."

Cortney O'Brien is an Editor at Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @obrienc2.