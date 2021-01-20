Greenwald sounds alarm over Biden domestic terror war: 'Literally nothing that could be more dangerous'

Democrats led by President Biden have launched a war on domestic terrorism to "essentially criminalize any oppositional ideology to the ruling class," investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald argued Wednesday.

"There is literally nothing that could be more dangerous, and it's not fear-mongering or alarmism to say it," Greenwald told "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Biden pledged to confront the threat of domestic terrorism in his inaugural address, vowing to defeat "political extremism, [and] White supremacy" in light of the deadly riot at the Capitol Jan. 6.

Biden's commitment earned him praise from former CIA Director John Brennan, who likened libertarians to "religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, [and] nativists," in an appearance on MSNBC.

GREENWALD FIRES BACK AT CNN'S JAKE TAPPER

"He's defining the insurgency as anyone who has an ideology other than neo-liberalism," said Greenwald, who predicted that authorities will try to utilize "the tools they used to take ISIS off the Internet ... the tools used to destroy Al Qaeda," in their efforts.

"There are bills pending by Adam Schiff that would simply take the existing war on terror legislation always aimed at foreign governments and foreign actors, and simply amend it to say we can do that within the United States," he warned.

Greenwald said he hopes the crackdown will expose the flawed belief "that the way to understand Washington is Democrat versus Republican, and that you side with one team and believe they are on your side in defending your interests, and the other team is your enemy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's not true," he argued. "There is a ruling class elite that is extremely comfortable with the establishment wings of both parties ... who they fund equally because those are the people who serve their agenda.

"Then there's a whole other group of people at whose expense they rule in," he added. "Some them consider them on the left, some on the right," but "it's time to break down those barriers."