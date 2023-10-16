Grandson of Israeli journalist taken by Hamas terrorists speaks out: ‘It’s like a roller coaster’

The grandson of retired Israeli journalist Oded Lifshitz, who was taken by Hamas terrorists, called for information about his missing loved ones, but said his grandfather would be more concerned about the innocent Israeli children being held hostage in Gaza.

"The top priority must be those hostages," Daniel Lifshitz told Fox News Digital. "When you have people missing it’s like a roller coaster that you can’t leave."

Daniel Lifshitz feels Hamas "crossed the biggest red lines" imaginable when they invaded Israel on Oct. 7, killing at least 1,400 in a surprise terror attack that hit men, women, children and older civilians. Israel has since declared war on the terror group, and many feel a delay in a planned ground invasion of Gaza is likely related to its sophisticated hostage rescue operations. Israel is also working to preserve as many lives as possible, which Oded Lifshitz, who worked for decades for peace and recognition of Palestinian rights, would be happy to learn, according to his grandson.

"My grandfather, for sure, would like people from both sides… taken care of," Daniel Lifshitz said.

Oded Lifshitz, 83, and his wife Yocheved, 85, have been missing since Hamas terrorists raided their home on a day that will haunt Israelis for generations.

"We had the first alarm, for the bombings, and then everybody went into the secure room. And then we knew that the terrorists, the Hamas terrorists entered the kibbutz. And since then, we didn't get any message… we didn't have any contact with them since then," Daniel Lifshitz said.

Since the horrific attacks, Daniel Lifshitz learned that his grandparents’ cellphone was somewhere in Gaza. Aside from knowing their cell phone made it to the Palestinian territory governed by the terrorist group Hamas, he has not received any information more than a week after his grandparents were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz near the Gaza border.

Hamas is holding at least 199 hostages somewhere in Gaza, according to the Israeli military. Daniel Lifshitz, who is hopeful his grandparents are among them, wants the world to know that his grandfather fought to defend Israel during the Six-Day War of 1967, the Lebanon War of 1982, and other conflicts, but was a journalist for almost his entire life.

"As a journalist, one thing was in front of his eyes -- human rights," Daniel Lifshitz said.

For many years, Oded Lifshitz wrote for the newspaper Al-Hamishmar. He later wrote for a variety of publications.

Daniel Lifshitz said his grandfather fought for the rights of all humans, from Bedouin to Palestinians. He did more than just cover human rights abuses, he tried to force change and help people. In fact, he has spent much of the last decade trying to help Palestinians inside Gaza receive proper medical treatment.

"He was going everywhere to do everything for human rights… he was taking, with my grandmother, the sick people from Gaza, people who had cancer and other diseases that they could not get the treatment in the hospitals inside the Gaza Strip," Daniel Lifshitz said. "And he went to the border, the most extreme, you know, this explosive border of the Middle East, to take those people to the hospitals in Israel and bring them back."

He said that his grandparents aren’t in the best of health themselves, but his grandfather still insisted on helping people inside Gaza up until the invasion. Now, he is hopeful that his grandparents are still helping people. But this time, it’s his own Israeli people who need support.

"There are so many people kidnaped on our kibbutz in so many different ages," Daniel Lifshitz said, noting that his grandfather speaks Arabic and would be eager to help the younger hostages, which includes many children.

"You know, that's his life. I mean he's there and of course he would like, first of all, the kids to be released and do that before everything… I'm sure if he's there, [he’s] helping them, he would do that," Daniel Lifshitz said. "This is part of who he is and the legacy he wants to pass forward."

He said his grandfather would be upset with him for speaking about him to the press, as he would want the international focus to be on the innocent children who were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.

"Those hostages are people that are not connected to any kind of war. They are not warriors. They are not the people who are fighting. This is something completely different," he said.

He believes his grandfather would hope that the tragic situation playing out could lead to significant change for the better in the long-troubled region, but in the meantime, he only has one thing on his mind.

"Our priority today – hostages," he said.

At least 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers and 30 Americans. Palestinian health authorities say at least 2,808 Palestinians have been killed and more than 10,950 wounded. Thirteen American citizens are unaccounted for, Fox News has reported .

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to defeat Hamas and wipe them "off the face of the Earth" in response to their terror attack.

