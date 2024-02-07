Grandmother's ashes stolen from car in South San Francisco as car break-ins upset locals: Report

Residents of the Bay Area in California have experienced a string of car-break ins, with one resident of Pacifica saying his wife's grandmother's ashes were stolen from his car, according to a report.

"I'm sorry, I'm really emotional about this because you would not think this would happen to somebody," Levi Clark said after learning that the ashes were stolen from the car in the Bay Area city of South San Francisco.

"They went into the middle console, and they stole my wife's grandmother's ashes," he told ABC7 News. "Lowlifes, that's all they are."

"If you have my wife's stuff, if you have deceased ashes, how low of you? I wish nothing but karma," Clark added.

Another individual whose truck was damaged by vandals told the outlet that he was calling on elected officials to do their job and enforce law in South San Francisco.

"[They] completely vandalized my vehicle, took my belongings, I mean this state of lawlessness has got to end," the man told ABC7.

"Gavin Newsom, this is to you," he continued, addressing the Governor of California directly. "I hope you see this, I hope you listen to this. You need to do something about this."

"Do something to protect the citizens that you were elected to protect," he said. "This has got to come to a stop!"

Mayor London Breed in the nearby city of San Francisco recently announced new policies on drug use as residents and local businesses continue to petition local authorities for help.

According to AP News, Breed is supporting "a ballot measure that would grant police more crime-fighting powers, such as the use of drones and surveillance cameras. In November, she’ll face cranky voters in a competitive reelection bid."

"But Breed, the first Black woman to lead San Francisco, said at a January campaign stop that residents from poorer, Black and immigrant neighborhoods are pleading for more police, and recovery advocates are demanding change as more than 800 people died of accidental overdose last year — a record fueled by the abundance of cheap and potent fentanyl," AP reported.

Newsom also announced Tuesday in a press release that he would deploy over 100 California Highway Patrol officers to Oakland and the surrounding area to stop the crime surge.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this article stated the thefts occurred in San Francisco; they happened in South San Francisco, a separate town in the Bay Area.