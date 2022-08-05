Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Graham torches Manchin-Schumer Inflation Reduction Act: This is a 'fraud,' will make everything worse

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema joined Democrats to confirm enough votes to pass 'Inflation Reducation Act'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Manchin-Schumer spending bill is ‘fraud’: Sen. Graham Video

Manchin-Schumer spending bill is ‘fraud’: Sen. Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, argues against the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ and warns the bill will ‘make every problem worse.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., criticized the "Inflation Reduction Act" for what he argues will create higher taxes for Americans. On "Fox & Friends" Friday, Graham highlighted details of the bill which undermine Democrats' messaging and will only make economic problems "worse."

SENATE AIDES HINT AT MANCHIN DISTRESS OVER SPENDING BILL BACKLASH, DESIRE TO AVOID ‘BUILD BACK BETTER’ MENTION

LINDSEY GRAHAM: Well, the CBO says next year inflation will go up or down 0.1%. So that's not much of a reduction. This bill has tax increases on imported oil. The taxes in the bill will be passed on to consumers at the $75,000 or below level. The subsidies for Obamacare go to people who make $304,000 as a family of four. It is a bunch of B.S. that it will reduce inflation. It's about as accurate as saying the border's secure and the Taliban didn't know Zawahri was in Kabul. This is a fraud. It's a lie. It's going to make every problem worse. 

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: 

Sen. Graham: Biden admin not doing anything about inflation, border Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.