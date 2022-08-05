Graham torches Manchin-Schumer Inflation Reduction Act: This is a 'fraud,' will make everything worse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., criticized the "Inflation Reduction Act" for what he argues will create higher taxes for Americans. On "Fox & Friends" Friday, Graham highlighted details of the bill which undermine Democrats' messaging and will only make economic problems "worse."

LINDSEY GRAHAM: Well, the CBO says next year inflation will go up or down 0.1%. So that's not much of a reduction. This bill has tax increases on imported oil. The taxes in the bill will be passed on to consumers at the $75,000 or below level. The subsidies for Obamacare go to people who make $304,000 as a family of four. It is a bunch of B.S. that it will reduce inflation. It's about as accurate as saying the border's secure and the Taliban didn't know Zawahri was in Kabul. This is a fraud. It's a lie. It's going to make every problem worse.

