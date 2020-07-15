Rachel Campos-Duffy on backlash against Goya CEO: 'He's giving people courage' to stand up to the mob

Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy said on Wednesday that the Goya Foods CEO is giving people the courage to stand up after refusing to apologize for visiting the White House.

“It’s a way to shame Hispanics to embarrass him, to make him feel like he is not worthy of heading up this Latino company that is so successful and it is not going to work,” Campos-Duffy, the host of Fox Nation's "Moms," said on “Fox & Friends.”

Many people, including progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., expressed displeasure with Unanue and called for a boycott after he spoke at a Hispanic Prosperity Initiative at the White House on Thursday and said Americans were "truly blessed" to have Trump as a leader.

Campos-Duffy's reacted to an MSNBC op-ed claiming that Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue may have regretted his Rose Garden endorsement of a president he called a "blessed" leader.

The op-ed goes on to say, "As Unanue’s comments, so disconnected from the reality of so many Latinos in America, sparked an outcry, the question really is why the head of one of the richest Spanish-American families would be willing to risk his company’s future by siding with this president, of all presidents."

Campos-Duffy said that Unanue is giving Hispanic conservatives and Americans across the board the courage to stand up because the criticism is “more than about Donald Trump.”

Campos-Duffy said that the mob is trying to “intimidate CEO’s, executives, board rooms, and business owners” into accepting left-wing viewpoints.

“This is the mob. These are the people who are encouraging the tearing down of statues and they are teaching our kids to hate America. I am so proud of this CEO because they tried to make an example of him and say you are a dissenter, you’re not allowed to do that, and he stood strong and he said no, I have the right as an American to stand in the Rose Garden with Donald Trump, just as I did with President Obama.”