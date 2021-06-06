Trey Gowdy kicks off new show 'Sunday Night in America': 'The journey starts tonight'

Trey Gowdy kicked off his new show "Sunday Night in America," by telling viewers Sunday night is the right time for reflection on what's most important in life.

GOWDY: I am Trey Gowdy, it's 'Sunday Night in America.' I want to start by saying thank you for sharing your evening and your time with us. Time is the most precious resource we have … I am grateful for spending part of it with me.

Sunday nights mean different things to different people. When I was growing up in South Carolina it meant church. We went Sunday morning, but my parents believed that one sermon was not enough for my three sisters and me. so we went back on Sunday nights, which means I missed Dallas Cowboy football games. I want to make sure my folks know, that for the most part, I forgive them for that.

Sunday nights were a time for reflection … It was the perfect night to reflect on the week that was. Sunday nights were also the time to plan and prepare for the week to come. It was an evening of anticipation, and hope, and a new beginning. Sunday nights can also be the right time to reflect on what is most important in life. Our family, our friends, our faith, our neighbors and our country. Sunday mornings are great, they are peaceful, and they're tranquil … But on Sunday nights, the serenity begins to give way to excitement and anticipation for what's possible in the week to come …

There are two promises I can safely make to you. One, I will make mistakes. I have been making mistakes for a very long time now. I ate my father's contacts when I was a kid, and I mistakenly believed the cookies my mom made were for me when in reality they were for the bridge club … My mom's cookies tasted better than my father's contacts … I will make mistakes, Americans are forgiving people, for that I am grateful. If I don't know something, I will tell you I don't know it … The other promise I'll make you is we're going to have a good time together. We'll have interesting guests, we'll give them plenty of time to talk. we'll laugh, we'll learn. We will equip ourselves for the issues that confront us as a country. The journey starts tonight, this journey toward the truth, this journey toward a more perfect union. That sounds like an incredible way to spend Sunday night in America. I am so grateful to you for joining us.

WATCH TREY GOWDY'S FULL MONOLOGUE BELOW: