Gowdy shreds Politico reporter for attacking Gold Star family of Marine killed in Kabul: Where is the respect?

Fox News host Trey Gowdy took aim at Politico co-congressional bureau chief Heather Caygle on his show Sunday after she rebuked the Gold Star family of one of the U.S. service members killed in the Kabul terrorist attack for not wearing masks during a tour in the Capitol Building .

Caygle shared a photograph on Twitter last month featuring Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif, with a mostly maskless group of people in a mostly empty Statuary Hall.

"Masks requirement in the House. Tours not allowed. Yet here we are — group of 9, only 2 in masks," Caygle swiped the group.

POLITICO REPORTER SCOLDS GOLD STAR FAMILY OF MARINE KILLED IN KABUL

The journalist doubled down even after she was told McClintock was leading a tour for the family of Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, who was among the 13 Americans who died from the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport amid the chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"How does that exempt them from wearing a mask?" Caygle asked.

Gowdy invoked the incident as an example of America's troubling stray from the country's long-held virtues, particularly, "respect," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"A Politico reporter scolded the family of a murdered marine for taking a tour of the Capitol without a mask. A marine is killed, serving this country. And the highest and best use of your Twitter account is scolding them for touring the seat of government she died defending?" the host said.

"I hope you enjoy your First Amendment right, madam reporter," Gowdy said, before adding, "it was secured at a very high cost."