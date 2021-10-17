Gowdy: Republicans must put 'differences and ambitions aside,' let American people restore balance in midterms

The American people seek to have a better country, not a different one, "Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy said on his show over the weekend.

The former South Carolina congressman urged congressional Republicans to "put their differences and ambitions aside long enough to let history and the American people restore balance" in his opening monologue Sunday as the country looks ahead to the 2022 midterm elections.

"The good thing about democracy is there is always another election on the horizon," the host said. "If past is prologue, Election Night 2022 will be a long one for Democrats. History tells us that, polling currently tells us that. The Democrats are facing several headwinds, the pandemic is still here, the economy is sputtering … people are concerned about the border and crime and education."

"We know from history what is likely to happen in midterms, but the question is why does it always seem to happen?" he asked. "Do political parties over-read election results?"

Gowdy emphasized the narrow control the Democrats have in the U.S. Senate. The chamber is currently split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats and the two independents caucusing with them, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as a tiebreaker.

"Perhaps this is how people respond when political parties forget about them. They create political chaos." — Trey Gowdy, ‘Sunday Night in America’

"If not for Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, Democrats wouldn't control the Senate at all," he said.

That lends itself to the obvious question, Gowdy asked: "How much of a mandate can you have if your power comes from a senator in West Virginia, a state where Biden did not win a single solitary county?"

"Seriously, how much of the Biden agenda do you think West Virginia wants to be implemented?" he added. "Perhaps the American people like checks and balances, perhaps we like change or perhaps this is how people respond when political parties forget about them. They create political chaos."

If history and current polling is any indication, the country is headed back to "legislative gridlock in 2022," the host warned.

"The question is, will those currently in power figure out the American people want competence, not transformation. They want a better America, not a different America. Americans have more in common with Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema than they do the ‘Squad,’ even if the media does not," Gowdy said.

"Will Republicans put their differences and ambitions aside long enough to let history and American people restore balance or will Georgia repeat itself?"