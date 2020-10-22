Gowdy rips media silence on Hunter Biden scandal: 'It's relevant whether Joe Biden took any money'

Former House Oversight Committee chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., blasted the mainstream media Thursday for downplaying confirmation by Hunter Biden's former business partner that an email published by the New York Post last week is "genuine."

"I don't hear anyone contesting the authenticity of the underlying material which means it's relevant," Gowdy told "Bill Hemmer Reports". "It may be criminally relevant and that's up to the FBI and DOJ ... [but] I really don't think the bureau and the Department of Justice are going to do anything between now and the election.

"So, who provides oversight in our culture that's not criminal? That would be the media," Gowdy added, underscoring the failure to explore "whether or not these emails are accurate and whether Joe Biden was truthful" when the Democratic nominee repeatedly claimed that he and Hunter did not discuss overseas business during his time as vice president.

"Keep in mind, Bill, President Trump was impeached for misconduct, alleged misconduct involving a foreign country," Gowdy told host Bill Hemmer. "If you should be removed from office, wouldn't it be relevant to decide whether or not you should be in office in the first place?"

But, he emphasized, the story is only relevant "if the media decides that it's relevant."

The email referenced by Gowdy includes a proposed equity split that includes “20” for “H,” which some believe to be Hunter, and “10 held by H for the big guy.” Tony Bobulinski, who was listed as the recipient of the email, told Fox News that the 'the Big Guy' "is in fact a reference to Joe Biden."

Bobulinski's claim undermines Biden's credibility, said Gowdy, who urged President Trump to "focus in on that" during Thursday's final presidential debate.

"It's relevant whether Joe Biden took any money at all, if there was conversations about him taking money," Gowdy said. "Keep in mind, he denied it. So, his credibility, his believability, his reliability is an issue

."I think if the president kind of focuses in on that, you know, 'Joe you said this, it's not true, we know it's not true, where else are you lying?', then I think it can be a winning argument for him tonight."

