Gowdy blasts government for 'inconsistent' coronavirus recommendations: 'Just tell us the truth'

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy tore into the lack of transparency surrounding the United States' ever-changing COVID-19 guidance in a fiery monologue on his show Sunday.

The CDC once again advised individuals to wear masks when occupying shared spaces indoors—regardless of their vaccination status—in an effort to curb the highly transmissible delta variant which continues to rear its ugly head in cities across the U.S.

While some have resisted the updated mask guidance, others have begun to raise questions about the "science" authorities point to in support of their seemingly inconsistent recommendations.

"It's been a long 18 months for country, it seemed like things were getting better and now we don't know what to think hard and who to trust," Gowdy said.

"Just so there is no mistake, I have been vaccinated and I will take a booster shot if that is what my physician tells me to do. I'll get it revaccinated if my doctor advises it, I will wear a mask, even if inconvenient but I will do it if it makes others safer," he emphasized.

What Gowdy can't contend with, he told viewers, "is following the science when the science doesn't even seem to know where it is going."

"We hear that phrase a lot. ‘Follow the science.’ And then we hear that science has changed so we need to do something different or maybe even do something that is in complete contradiction to what we were told science wanted us to do last month," he continued.

"People want to know the truth and they want to know why," the host said.

Gowdy demanded that the CDC and leading health experts reveal "why are you mandating what you are mandating?"

"Convince us you have considered less intrusive means to accomplish the objective." — Trey Gowdy, ‘Sunday Night in America’

FAUCI WARNS LATEST COVID-19 WAVE IS ‘GOING TO GET WORSE’

"Give us the evidence, give us both sides of the argument, convince us you have considered less intrusive means to accomplish the objective. Get rid of the hypocrisy and the politics," he said.

"Do not tell us not to buy my masks or that masks won’t help when the truth is, we need to save his mask for our frontline health workers, tell us the truth. Tell us to wait to get a mask so the doctors and nurses can be protected. We’ll do it. Just tell us the truth. And don't tell us where the virus originated if you do not know. And don't ignore the possibility that the virus originated in a lab in China when you don't know.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And," he continued, "if you don't know something, tell us that too. We don't expect you to be perfect, just be honest. Do not tell us to wear masks on one side of the street but not the other side. Or we can dance at a wedding on the side of the state line but not a few feet away on the other side of the state. That is politics. It is not science… if you want me to follow the science, give me the science," Gowdy asserted. "And stop mixing it with politics."