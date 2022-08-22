Expand / Collapse search
Governor Larry Hogan: We are working in Maryland to make college more affordable

Maryland governor calls out attempts to cancel student loan debt

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan weighs in on President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on 'Special Report.'

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan gives his take on eliminating student loan debt on "Special Report." 

GOVERNOR LARRY HOGAN: I agree with Larry Summers exactly. I mean, I think, you know, we've got inflation and we've got a recession and inflation at the same time and pumping more money out there in the economy is not the answer.  

Look, we do have a serious problem with the huge amount of student debt that's out there, but waiving the debt is kind of penalizing the people that maybe work three jobs to pay things off. What we're working on here in our state is trying to make college more affordable and to, you know, ramp up more workforce development and job training and apprenticeships.  

Not everyone has to get a four-year degree and we're making community colleges an option and to make our universities more affordable is the way to go but no, I think the Biden plan is a really bad idea at the worst possible time. 

