Gov. DeSantis will use ‘every tool’ to solve America’s border crisis because Joe Biden refuses to act

During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez slammed the Biden administration for their deceptive manipulation of America's perspective of the border crisis.

JEANETTE NUNEZ: The governor, obviously the other day just said that very thing that he will be sending additional individuals to other locations. We received $12 million, and he made it very clear that he was going to spend every penny of those $12 million to protect Floridians. Because what we're seeing is that fentanyl overdoses are the number one killer of individuals ages 18 to 45. Human trafficking is a major concern for our state.

We have had state strike force teams with law enforcement here in our state, and they have interdicted, and they have been able to arrest individuals, 38 charges of human smuggling, and 58 charges of drug trafficking. This is something that should concern every single Floridian, every single American. And the governor is going to use every tool at his disposal to address this crisis because the federal government and Joe Biden refuse to do so.

