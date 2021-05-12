Expand / Collapse search
Gov. DeSantis grants clemency to Florida business owners arrested for not enforcing masks

Florida governor calls the arrests a 'total overreach'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Florida business owners Mike and Jillian Carnevale joined "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday after being arrested multiple times for not enforcing a mask mandate. Gov. Ron DeSantis also joined the show to grant the couple clemency.

RON DESANTIS: It’s a total overreach, Laura. This is exactly what we ordered against last summer many, many months ago, and so I was actually just recently briefed on this case, and we looked at it and so I’m glad you have Mike and Jillian on, and I'm also glad to be on to be able to say that effective tomorrow morning, I’m going to sign a reprieve under my constitutional authority. So that will delay the case for 60 days against both of them, and then when our clemency board meets in the coming weeks, we'll issue pardons not only for Mike and Jillian, but for any Floridian that may have outstanding infractions for things like masks and social distancing. 

The fact is it's not even right to be wearing masks when you’re exercising. The World Health Organization advises against it. It’s not healthy for people to be doing that in the first place, so it was a bad restriction, but these things with health should be advisory, they should not be punitive, and so we are happy to use our constitutional authority. I think they’ve been treated poorly and fortunately, they got a governor that cares.
 

