GOP lawmaker spars with MSNBC host over impeachment inquiry: 'I know you're a Democrat operative'

Former Biden campaign advisor Symone Sanders erupted against Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., as he disucssed the purpose behind the Biden impeachment inquiry.

On Wednesday, the House decided in a partisan-line 221-212 vote to formalize its impeachment inquiry into President Biden. The impeachment inquiry was previously announced in September under former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to force the White House to comply with ongoing investigations into the president and his family’s business dealings.

Democratic figures have criticized the inquiry as illegitimate, insisting that there is no evidence to impeach Biden. This sentiment was shared by Sanders on her MSNBC show "Symone" on Saturday.

"I do just want to note that, again, the documents reviewed by NBC News, they show that the president made $200,000 on his brother in 2018. The 40k you talk about, bank records that the oversight committee themselves saw, show that the president made a wire transfer when he was not the president to James Biden, the 40k. Payments were to Hunter Biden were for a 2018 Ford Raptor truck that Joe Biden purchased that Hunter Biden was using. I don’t know. I haven’t heard a high crime or misdemeanor yet," Sanders said.

"Are you going to let me answer the question, ma’am? I know you’re a Democrat operative, you’ve worked for a Democratic consulting firm…" Burchett responded.

"We’re out of time, but we’re going to do it," Sanders fired back. "I did use to advise a number of individuals. I have also advised some corporations and companies. But here I’m just here to be an advocate for the viewer. And I will ask you one last time, what is the evidence that the committee has that Joe Biden, while he was president, committed a high crime, misdemeanor or treason? Because that is the bar for an impeachment inquiry."

"Well you have to ask yourself, ma’am, why does a vice president or a president get $40,000 through a Chinese communist corporation?" Burchett replied.

Sanders previously served as national press secretary to Bernie Sanders during his 2016 presidential campaign. During the 2020 campaign, she served as a senior adviser for Biden's campaign. After Biden’s election in 2020, she was also named chief spokesperson and a senior advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris before moving to MSNBC.

Sanders reiterated in the segment that there was "no evidence" that Biden "committed a high crime or misdemeanor while he was president."

"Alright. With that, thank you all very much, congressman. It’s always a pleasure. But you just can’t come on here and lie," Sanders said.

