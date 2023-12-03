GOP gov sends vital warning on China's agenda to 'destroy' US: We need to 'wake up'

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is sounding the alarm on the growing threat of the Chinese Communist Party, spotlighting the GOP-led bill that would prevent China and other adversaries from owning U.S. farmland in America.

MAJORITY OF AMERICANS SAY CHINA IS GREATEST NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT, UP 30 POINTS IN FIVE YEARS

The Republican governor expressed particular concern over China's strategic land acquirement strategy, warning that the CCP is buying land near the U.S. Strategic Air Force bases in an effort to fuel their "agenda" to "destroy" our nation.

KRISTI NOEM: In over just a ten-year period, we saw China increase their purchases of American egg land increase by 5,300%. That means they aggressively changed their tactics to start buying up our land and they're buying our land near our strategic Air Force bases, our national defense resources. And they're doing it in a way to continue to build this agenda to destroy the United States of America. They want to become the world's dominating power. The only way that they do that is by eliminating the United States of America.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

So for 25 years, I've worked on food policy. I've watched them buy up our fertilizer companies, our chemical companies. They own our processing systems. Now they're purchasing up our land. And America needs to wake up and recognize that aggressive action needs to happen. We've been working to address it in our state. But Congress needs to take action. That's why I'm supporting Chairman Gallagher's bill. I'm asking him to put it in the National Defense Authorization Act. It would make sure that any kind of land purchase near these national security efforts would be evaluated and that CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) would have the authority to go forward and make sure that it stops and does not happen. That impacts here in the United States.