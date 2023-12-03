Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

GOP gov sends vital warning on China's agenda to 'destroy' US: We need to 'wake up'

South Dakota governor calls for 'aggressive action' to be taken against China

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
China is not an ‘emerging’ market, it’s a ‘dominating’ power: Kristi Noem Video

China is not an ‘emerging’ market, it’s a ‘dominating’ power: Kristi Noem

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss the impact of China owning U.S. farmland has had on national security.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is sounding the alarm on the growing threat of the Chinese Communist Party, spotlighting the GOP-led bill that would prevent China and other adversaries from owning U.S. farmland in America. 

MAJORITY OF AMERICANS SAY CHINA IS GREATEST NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT, UP 30 POINTS IN FIVE YEARS

The Republican governor expressed particular concern over China's strategic land acquirement strategy, warning that the CCP is buying land near the U.S. Strategic Air Force bases in an effort to fuel their "agenda" to "destroy" our nation. 

KRISTI NOEM: In over just a ten-year period, we saw China increase their purchases of American egg land increase by 5,300%. That means they aggressively changed their tactics to start buying up our land and they're buying our land near our strategic Air Force bases, our national defense resources. And they're doing it in a way to continue to build this agenda to destroy the United States of America. They want to become the world's dominating power. The only way that they do that is by eliminating the United States of America. 

  • China spy scare
    Image 1 of 3

    The flag of China is flown behind a pair of surveillance cameras outside the Central Government Offices in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (Roy Liu/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 3

    A tractor collects bales of hay during a heatwave outside Elgin, Texas, US, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. In Texas 100-degree Fahrenheit temperatures plus the soaring costs for feed, fertilizer, fuel and the lack of water and hay have made it too expensive for farmers to sustain livestock. (Sergio Flores/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping in blue suit and blue tie speaking at 100th anniversary of CCP event
    Image 3 of 3

    China leader Xi Jinping’s speech to mark the 100th anniversary of the CCP left experts sounding the alarm over the American press’ coverage of the communist nation.  (Xinhua/Shen Hong via Getty Images)

So for 25 years, I've worked on food policy. I've watched them buy up our fertilizer companies, our chemical companies. They own our processing systems. Now they're purchasing up our land. And America needs to wake up and recognize that aggressive action needs to happen. We've been working to address it in our state. But Congress needs to take action. That's why I'm supporting Chairman Gallagher's bill. I'm asking him to put it in the National Defense Authorization Act. It would make sure that any kind of land purchase near these national security efforts would be evaluated and that CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) would have the authority to go forward and make sure that it stops and does not happen. That impacts here in the United States. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This article was written by Fox News staff.