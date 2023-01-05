GOP congressman slams Cori Bush's racial attack on Byron Donalds: 'He ain't no prop'

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., defended colleague Byron Donalds on Thursday after far-left Democrat Cori Bush called Donalds a "prop" and accused him of supporting an agenda that upholds "white supremacy."

"When Byron Donalds was nominated yesterday, a Democratic member elect tweeted that he's a prop. That’s so unbecoming. And if you know Byron Donalds like I know Byron Donalds, he ain’t no prop. It's time to get past some things that we have been doing for far too long and now is a great time to do it," Bishop told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Donalds, a Florida Republican, was nominated for Speaker of the House and would be the first African-American to hold the position, although he is far from gaining the support he would need to achieve the position. He emerged as a protest candidate this week as some Republicans like Bishop continue to oppose Kevin McCarthy's bid for the post.

HOUSE FREEDOM CAUCUS NOMINATES BYRON DONALDS FOR HOUSE SPEAKER

"I will say I sat behind Kevin for 8 1/2 hours when he spoke continuously using what they call a magic minute on the floor, all night long. I sat behind him because I want him to know, if he wants to fight on something, wants to go to the mat for the American people, I will walk through fire for him. I think all of us will but we've got to do that. That's what is necessary," Bishop said.

Bush, considered a member of the far-left "Squad," wrote in a tweet on Wednesday that Donalds propped up "white supremacy." Similar attacks have been waged on Black conservatives like Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

"FWIW, @ByronDonalds is not a historic candidate for Speaker. He is a prop. Despite being Black, he supports a policy agenda intent on upholding and perpetuating white supremacy. His name being in the mix is not progress—it’s pathetic," Bush said.

Rep.-elect Chip Roy, R-Texas, was met with a standing ovation from both parties on Wednesday after nominating Donalds for Speaker and tipping his hat to Democratic nominee Hakeem Jeffries.

THE VOTE FOR HOUSE SPEAKER: LIVE UPDATES

"And for the first time in history, there have been two Black Americans placed into the nomination for Speaker of the House," Roy said.

Donalds responded to Bush's attacks by saying, "nobody asked."

"FWIW, nobody asked @CoriBush her opinion on the matter. Before you judge my agenda, let's have a debate over the policies and the outcomes. Until then, don't be a crab in a barrel!" Donalds tweeted in response.

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough asked Bishop about his problem with McCarthy and wondered whether he trusted him to take a tough stance even if it might hurt him politically. Bishop is one of the 20 Republican members of Congress who is opposed to electing McCarthy to being Speaker.

Bishop said that McCarthy had the talent to "deliver for the American people," but added that he would "have to go to the mat for the American people."