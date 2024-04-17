'Googlers against genocide' called out for office protests: This isn't free speech, it's 'entitlement'

Constitutional law expert and Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday after Google employees disrupted company offices to protest the tech giant's ties to Israel. Turley said there is a sense of "entitlement" on the left that goes beyond the boundaries of free speech.

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS CHEER AFTER LEARNING IRAN LAUNCHED ATTACK ON ISRAEL

JONATHAN TURLEY: This is part of the rather perverse universe we find ourselves in. They're Google, they're employees at the company. Most of us would not try to sit in with one's boss. It's generally not a good thing to move ahead. Maybe it is at Google, but there's a sense of entitlement here. There's also this idea that it's all free speech, that disrupting others, preventing others from speaking or occupying your boss's office is all part of my entitlement of free speech. That's not the case. You'll find no one with a broader, more robust view of free speech than than myself. But free speech does not include disrupting others from speaking. It also doesn't include taking a salary and going in and stopping your business because you have a few things you want to get off your chest.

Google workers led sit-ins at headquarters from coast-to-coast, protesting the tech giant's contract with the Israeli military and the company's alleged complicity in the Israel-Hamas war.

Tech workers at both Amazon and Google have long-protested Project Nimbus, which is Google and Amazon’s $1.2 billion contract with the Israeli government and military.

The tech workers, who organized the group "No Tech for Apartheid," said that the Israeli miliary will use Google technology for "genocidal means."

"It’s clear that the Israeli military will use any technology available to them for genocidal means," the group said in a recent statement. "Google workers do not want their labor to power Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza."

Tech workers staged sit-ins at Google headquarters in Seattle, Washington, Sunnyvale, California and New York City on Tuesday.

Google employees also demanded the company stop "the harassment, intimidation, bullying, silencing, and censorship of Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim Googlers."

FOX Business' Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.