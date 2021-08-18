Rep. Gonzales: What happens if Ukraine or Taiwan is invaded?

Navy veteran and Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales said Wednesday that American allies are concerned about how or if they will be defended by the U.S. after the Biden administration's Afghanistan "debacle," urging the administration to change course.

TONY GONZALES: The world is watching. I just got back from Ukraine—from a [congressional delegation] in Ukraine. They’re concerned about Russian aggression. Where is America going to be when Russia invades Ukraine again? I got back from South Korea about three weeks ago. Same thing. They’re worried about what happens when China invades Taiwan…

The Biden administration—huge debacle. But you got to change course. You can’t double down on a losing hand. You have to change course and they have to do it now because Russia and China are waiting in the wings to take advantage of this political debacle that the Biden administration has created.

