Gold Star mother torches Biden's 'abilities' on Afghan pullout anniversary: 'He refuses to help us'

Cheryl Rex, the mother of slain Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, questioned President Biden's compassion and concern for the 13 servicemembers killed during his chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan that concluded one year ago Wednesday.

Rex also responded Tuesday to claims from a new book that Gold Star family members were incensed at Biden, when he traveled to Dover, Del., to witness the dignified transfer of the fallen.

"Atlantic" writer Franklin Foer wrote in "The Final Days" that a sister of a fallen servicemember shouted "I hope you burn in Hell" in Biden's direction while they had loaded onto a bus on the day of the transfer. Another report from the book claimed that moment led Biden to "second guess" himself.

"He asked [then-]press secretary Jen Psaki. ‘Did I do something wrong? Maybe I should have handled that differently,’" Foer claimed, according to content reported by Fox News anchor Trace Gallagher.

At the time, another Gold Star parent, Darin Hoover Sr., told Fox News that Biden checked his watch multiple times in a way he found disrespectful.

"It happened on every single one that came out of that airplane. It happened on every single one of them. They would release the salute, and he would look down at his watch on every last one, all 13, he looked down at his watch," Hoover said on "Hannity" one year ago.

Hoover said at the time he refused to meet with Biden, while Mark Schmitz – whose son Jared was killed in the withdrawal – did so but lamented the president's discussion about his own family instead of those assembled.

On "The Story," Rex said she questions Biden's "ability" in the matter to begin with.

"When he approached us, he wasn't very thoughtful. And if he's second-guessing himself, I'm not sure what else he would be second-guessing."

Rex added that briefings given to the families of the fallen included "not correct" information. She said her son's location was changed multiple times.

"They were trying to accommodate his wounds that were not even in the right spots of his body, according to his autopsy report," she added.

"The brief report is nothing of what we were actually told. I don't believe that they had any – I feel it was made up. I feel it was made up stories that they were trying to cover up their wounds."

In preceding comments to Fox News' Jennifer Griffin, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said he trusts "the Army, Navy and Marine Corps did the best they could in briefing the families who had loved ones killed at Abbey Gate. I believe the briefers gave every piece of information that they could."

Gallagher noted the Biden administration often defends the withdrawal but not the "chaotic" aspect of it.

Rex said that detail is both frustrating and heartbreaking to all who served there during that time.

"They served with all their heart and they were doing an amazing job trying to save as many lives as they possibly could. And for their discredit and non-honorable situations, I don't feel that's correct. I'm a mother of two Marines and I feel that honor is held to a higher level. This is not honor."

Rex also faulted Biden for reportedly invoking his own son, former Delaware Democratic Attorney General Joseph "Beau" Biden III, who died of cancer after serving in Iraq.

She said Biden did not have to make their discussions about his son, but instead about Merola and the other 12 fallen servicemembers killed in the withdrawal.

"I have never spoken to him since. He refuses to help us. He does not have any credit to talk to us," she said.

"He could call me. I have a phone number. He could call me. I'm not sure what he could do at this point: Honor them. Say their names. Talk about them. And man-up. And talk about your failures that you held in Afghanistan.