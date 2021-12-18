Gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock recounts Olympic win, discusses future on 'Unfiltered with Dan Bongino'

On August 3rd, 2021, during the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Tamyra Mensah-Stock became the first Black woman to win the gold medal in women’s freestyle wrestling.

Mensah-Stock's feat was historic, but it was her display of patriotism that made headlines. Draped in the American flag, an emotional Mensah-Stock told a reporter, "I love representing the U.S., I freaking love living there."

Mensah-Stock relived that moment Saturday on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino," saying it was a dream come true.

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST TAMYRA MENSAH-STOCK ON REPRESENTING TEAM USA: ‘THIS IS WHERE I WAS BORN AND RAISED’

"Honestly, since the beginning, since I began wrestling, I knew that I wanted to represent my country, and I felt that God was calling me to represent it in the wrestling aspect," she told host Dan Bongino.

"I’m just happy that I got to represent America like I did. It was awesome," she continued.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Mensah-Stock said she had planned to use the money from the Olympic Games to buy her mom a food truck, but she told "Unfiltered" that Cameron Davies of Cruising Kitchens provided her mom with a custom-made vehicle.

"I just started spiraling and tears all over again," she told Bongino. "Both of us [Mensah-Stock and her mother] were just ugly crying."

TAMYRA MENSAH-STOCK, FIRST BLACK FEMALE WRESTLING OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST, WINS ‘MOST VALUABLE PATRIOT’

When asked what would come next, Mensah-Stock said she was not sure, but whatever it was, her family would support her "100% of the way."

In November, Mensah-Stock was awarded Fox Nation’s "Most Valuable Patriot" award for her actions at the Olympics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was taught to love my country," Mensah-Stock said upon receiving the award at Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards ceremony at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in November.