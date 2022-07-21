Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Glenn Greenwald: Dems helping Trump-loving GOP win primaries is a 'dangerous game' for them

Glenn Greenwald says Democrats are basically in for a massacre come November

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Glenn Greenwald: They are playing a very dangerous game Video

Glenn Greenwald: They are playing a very dangerous game

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald weighs in on Democrats' 'game' of helping America-first candidates win their primaries on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald joined "The Ingraham Angle" to weigh in on Democrats' "game" of supporting Trump-loving candidates.

GLENN GREENWALD: You can go back to 2016 and find very mainstream liberal pundits saying exactly the same thing about Donald Trump. They were saying, "We really are rooting for Donald Trump. We hope the Republican Party is dumb enough to nominate Trump instead of much more formidable establishment candidates like Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio, because we know that we'll beat them." And of course, they got what they wanted. 

AFTER TRUMP-BACKED CANDIDATE VICTORIES, SOME DEMOCRATS QUESTION PARTY'S MEDDLING IN GOP PRIMARIES

They got Donald Trump, and they ended up losing, even though Trump was not very popular because Hillary Clinton was even more unpopular. And I think what they don't realize is how hated establishment candidates are. They may be right in particular cases like Maryland, but in general, populist candidates have a much greater appeal to large parts of the electorate, and they're playing a very dangerous game, Democrats are, by helping to win the nomination, people that they claim are intent on destroying American democracy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Democrats are funding America-first candidates, here's why Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.