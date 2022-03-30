Adm. Giroir hits back at Fauci's comments on COVID restrictions: 'Eliminate this from your vocabulary'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House Coronavirus Task Force member Admiral Brett Giroir said on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci is wrong to suggest COVID restrictions may need to be brought back. Fauci said Americans should be prepared for such actions in response to the Omicron BA. 2 sub-variant’ or future strains.

ADM. BRETT GIROIR: Tony Fauci always likes to cover all of his bases, so he can't be 100 percent wrong in the future. But we should not be talking about lockdowns, restrictions, anything with B.A 2 or any variant we have on the horizon. We have vaccine immunity, we have natural immunity, we have antibodies, we have oral drugs, we have all this in our armamentarium and we're in a really good place. Most Americans have immunity. And if you had Omicron, you're certainly immune to the BA 2 variant, so we should not be talking about that. Secondly, we now know in retrospect that mandates really don't work, so we don't have the need for them, and they don't really work. So I think Dr. Fauci needs to eliminate this from his vocabulary for near and long-term.

