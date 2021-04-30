Dr. Giroir on 'mixed messaging' from Biden: He's 'causing people to not have faith' in vaccines

Former coronavirus testing czar Dr. Brett Giroir joined "America's Newsroom" Friday to argue that President Biden's COVID-19 response is sending 'mixed messages' to Americans on the effectiveness of the vaccine.

DR. BRETT GIROIR: I do think there's so many mixed messages out there, and the data are really clear. If you're vaccinated and the people around you are vaccinated, your chances of dying of Covid are much less than dying of just a car crash, going out in the street or normal daily activities.

So if you're around vaccinated people, you should not wear a mask. You're very, very safe. If you're outdoors, you could always physically distance and be outdoors without a mask around other people. We know the transmission is very low.

So I think this is very confusing and it's causing people to not have faith in the vaccine. It's exactly the opposite of what we want...

...

There is no such thing as no risk, and I think the CDC is approaching this as we have to have zero risk, and we don't live our lives like that.

If you're vaccinated and other people are vaccinated, you know, the chances of getting Covid is .008%, and the chances of dying is .000001%, much less than other activity.

So you are safe. Get the vaccine and go about your daily business.