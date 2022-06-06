Expand / Collapse search
Gingrich rips Biden's 'incompetence' amid inflation, surging gas prices: 'He's just out to lunch'

Biden to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' this week as Americans battle inflation

Gingrich slams Biden for being 'out to lunch' over Jimmy Kimmel appearance amid economic woes Video

Gingrich slams Biden for being 'out to lunch' over Jimmy Kimmel appearance amid economic woes

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the president's upcoming appearance on Jimmy Kimmel amid various crisis plaguing the White House.

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich slammed President Biden for his "incompetence" on a string of crises plaguing the White House, warning he has no idea "what he's doing." Gingrich made those remarks on "Fox & Friends," arguing he often appears to be "out to lunch" as Americans battle rampant inflation and surging gas prices. 

PRESIDENT BIDEN TO APPEAR ON ‘JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE’ AS HIS APPROVAL RATING PLUNGES 

NEWT GINGRICH: I think people are looking at all of this stuff together, not any one thing, the cultural war, the economic disaster, the foreign policy mistakes, and frankly, President Biden's personal incompetence. I mean, you watch him for a while, and you cringe to think that this is the commander in chief, the President of the United States, and it's clear at times that he's just out to lunch. He doesn't have any idea what he's doing. 

