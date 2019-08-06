Gianno Caldwell says it's time to 'speak up' following Chicago's deadliest weekend of year

Fox News contributor and Chicago native Gianno Caldwell said Tuesday that following the deadliest weekend of the year in Chicago, it’s time to “speak up.”

“Things are becoming progressively worse considering the fact that you’ve had a state run by Democrats who really ran it into the ground,” Caldwell told “Fox & Friends.”

A spree of gun violence in Chicago this weekend left at least seven people dead and 46 injured. A series of shootings reached its peak Sunday morning, when 17 people were shot in three incidents in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood.

CHICAGO POLICE RELEASE AUDIO CLIPS AS WEEKEND GUN VIOLENCE LEAVES 7 DEAD, 46 INJURED

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a nearby hospital had to temporarily stop accepting patients because it was filled to capacity.

Host Brian Kilmeade said eight of the 108 state lawmakers in Illinois are backing legislation that would pull Chicago out of the state, making it the 51st state, in hopes of changing the power dynamics in federal elections.

Caldwell responded, “This isn’t the first time that an idea like this has sprung up.”

He went on to say, “You talk about Chicago, that should be a hub of success but you see the moral decay that the elected officials oftentimes push there, you see the financial ruining by way of the pensions that continue underfunded and the unions that take advantage of it, and you see the corruption that continues in Chicago and reverberates itself throughout the state of Illinois."

Caldwell said the continuing violence presents a “strong opportunity to present a case to the people of Illinois to change the dynamic because people feel they have been taken for granted.”

“It’s so important for the Republican Party to go into areas in which people don’t want them there. We talk about President Trump going into places like Dayton and El Paso where some folks don’t want him to go but “truth be told,we need leadership; we need good moral leadership, we need President Trump to go into Chicago because we have to solve the violence issue.”