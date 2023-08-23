German daycares promote ‘sexual exploration rooms’ where children can engage in sexual games

Several daycare centers in Germany are reportedly considering or have already implemented "sexual exploration rooms" where children can engage in sexual games and discover what they find pleasurable.

According to several reports, two nurseries in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia have discussed plans to promote safe spaces where young children can explore masturbation.

When asked for comment by the German newspaper Die Welt, the North Rhine-Westphalia children's ministry, headed by Green Josephine Paul, said the "sexual behavior by children" could not be "prevented" and said they had no intention of contacting the daycare centers.

Die Welt reported that one daycare in Kerpen offers children the "freedom to try out childish sexuality." The daycare also said that sexual self-pleasure on its property is of "great importance," insisting that "masturbation is normal."

The website REMIX noted that another daycare in Germany, found in the town of Rheinberg, facilitates "doctor games" where children are urged to peruse other students' bodies. The nursery allegedly encouraged kids to choose a specific student whose body they wished to explore "carefully" but warned them "no objects are to be introduced into body orifices."

Pro Familia, Germany's leading professional association on sexuality and partnership, initially issued recommendations that daycares set up "body exploration rooms" and "sexual games" for kids in July, REDUXX initially reported.

Parents voiced concerns about the "exploration rooms" in June when the news outlet BILD published an email from an Arbeiterwohlfahrt (AWO) daycare center in the Hanover region of Germany.

The email, sent to parents, showed ten rules detailing how children in the rooms would be encouraged to "pet and examine" themselves and other young students.

"All children, especially preschoolers, are aware of the places in the facility where nudity and body exploration can take place. Each child decides for themselves whether and with whom they want to play physical and sexual games. Girls and boys pet and examine each other only as much as is comfortable for themselves and other children," the guidance read in part.

"My daughter is five years old. I don't want boys groping her. I have another child in another daycare center [where] there is no such thing [as an exploration room]," one father told BILD.

Following intense public backlash, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Education in the Lower Saxony state capital said, "The educational concept in this form endangers the well-being of the child."

The head of the nursery group's management company later said their head office had not approved the letter. The kindergarten then canceled the project.

Fox News Digital reached out to Germany's Ministry of Education but has yet to receive a response.

