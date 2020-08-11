WSJ's Gerry Baker trashes mainstream coverage of US coronavirus response as 'a lot of dishonesty'

The notion that the United States has been a unique failure at handling the coronavirus pandemic “is not true,” Wall Street Journal editor at large Gerard Baker said Tuesday.

“The media’s coverage of this virus has been extraordinarily full of misrepresentations and a lot of dishonesty, to be honest,” the host of Fox Business Network's "WSJ at Large with Gerry Baker" told “America’s Newsroom.”

“This is, perhaps, the largest one, which is that it’s generally been said -- and the general impression has been left by the media -- that the U.S. has somehow done uniquely badly handling the coronavirus."

In his Wall Street Journal op-ed, headlined "Untangling the Media Myths of Covid-19," Baker explained how most media outlets are misrepresenting the U.S. response to the pandemic.

"Perhaps we can forgive them the endless repetition of pandemic porn; the selectively culled stories of tragedy about otherwise completely healthy young people succumbing to the virus," he wrote.

"While we know that the chances of someone under 30 being killed by Covid are very slim, we know too that news judgments have always favored the exceptional and horrific over the routine and unremarkable," Baker went on.

Baker said Tuesday that many headlines highlight the 163,000 U.S. deaths as the largest raw number in the world.

“Actually measured by deaths per population, as terrible as all these deaths are -- of course, they are -- the U.S. is actually roughly in the middle of major countries in dealing with this ..." he said.

“If you take the G-7 countries: U.S., France, Japan, Germany, Canada, and the U.K., the U.S. is literally right in the middle there in terms of total numbers of deaths per million population. In other words, [in terms of] the proportion of populations that died, it’s doing somewhat better than Latin America and doing worse than Asia.”