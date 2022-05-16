Geraldo Rivera: Supreme Court leak changed the political calculus, could push Democrats to victory in November

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Geraldo Rivera argued the Supreme Court abortion draft opinion leak could change the entire dynamic of the midterm elections despite President Biden's sinking approval numbers on "The Five."

GERALDO RIVERA: If they [Democrats] drive Title 42 to be abolished, they will have helped destroy the Biden presidency. I think it will be a self-inflicted injury of a monumental dimension and the reverberations might result in a route in November and more importantly, in 2024. I think that with inflation, immigration, and crime, the Democrats are doomed, except for one thing: This leak in the Supreme Court of the abortion decision has changed the political calculus in this country. We don't address it, we don't deal with it in a straightforward way. I see it already in little Cleveland. Over the weekend thousands turned out as they did in hundreds of other places around the country. I think what the Supreme Court has done is ignite the suburbs, and they could change the entire dynamic of the election despite inflation, immigration, crime and Ukraine. I think it is so emotionally fraught that it has the capacity of changing the conversation.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: