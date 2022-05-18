Geraldo Rivera on Disinformation Governance Board pause: Let the Ministry of Truth exist in Orwell's '1984'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Five" co-hosts Geraldo Rivera and Tyrus reacted Wednesday to the Department of Homeland Security pausing the Disinformation Governance Board.

RIVERA: There's a disinformation trial going on right now in Washington, D.C. Michael Sussmann - the Clinton operative who went to the FBI with disinformation - I wonder if this board would've busted him before he started the whole "Russia, Russia" hoax that really hurt profoundly the first two years of the Trump presidency. And I hope that there's a responsibility assigned there. One man's disinformation, though, is another man's warcry. You got to be very careful. … Let the Ministry of Truth exist in Orwell's "1984," not in real life.

TYRUS: I always loved the word "pause." Has anyone ever had anything paused that actually came back? "We're going to have a pause in our marriage right now." And that means it's over. "And we're going to have a pause of our program." Because this administration will never, ever say, "You know what, we got this wrong and here's how we're going to make it right. We're going to scratch it. No one should have this power," and move on. No, they're going to pause it because evil right-wings said bad things to hurt our feelings, and it's paused. So I think we could just pause this administration for a minute and get a reset.

