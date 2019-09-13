Geraldo Rivera blasts Julian Castro for debate attack on Biden: 'He eliminated himself'

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera said on Friday that Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro’s attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden may have “eliminated" him from the race.

“The way he took on Joe Biden, beat up old Joe, I wanted to stand up and protect the former vice president,” Rivera told “Fox & Friends.”

Rivera’s comments came after the two former Obama administration officials duked it out Thursday night over who was properly “fulfilling the legacy” of the 44th president, as Biden and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Castro clashed on health care.

Castro claimed that his vision of a “Medicare-for-all” type of plan was more true to former President Barack Obama’s health care philosophy than Biden’s plan, which would leave private insurance alone while providing a public option.

“I’m fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama, and you’re not,” Castro said.

“That’ll be a surprise to him,” Biden fired back.

Castro also took a shot at Biden’s memory, accusing him of contradicting himself about whether Americans would have to buy into a public health care option under his plan or if they would be automatically enrolled.

"You just said two minutes ago they would have to buy in. Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?" Castro asked.

Rivera said Castro did no favors for himself in that exchange with Biden.

"That was like a mugging. I didn’t like it, I didn’t appreciate it," he said. "It was rude, it was ill-mannered, I think it was factually incorrect. I think he eliminated himself in many ways from the race."

Rivera said none of the 10 potential Democratic nominees should "rattle" President Trump at this point. Joe Biden, he believed, was "less vulnerable" at Thursday's debate and "held his own," while Sen. Elizabeth Warren had a good night and was "smart and sincere" with her arguments.

