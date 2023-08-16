Georgia school board rejects calls to fire teacher over exposing elementary students gender fluidity

The Cobb County School Board ruled on Monday that a Georgia elementary school teacher could keep her job after she was accused of violating the state's law on teaching "divisive concepts."

The school district claimed earlier this summer that Katie Rinderle had violated Georgia's Divisive Concepts Law by reading a book about gender ideology to her students. The ban on "divisive concepts" is one of many new laws cracking down on political indoctrination in schools.

Rinderle made headlines after she was investigated for reading "My Shadow is Purple" by Scott Stuart to her students, a book that reportedly revolved around gender identity.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) reported that Rinderle and her attorney has argued that "’My Shadow is Purple’ by Scott Stuart is about inclusivity, not gender identity," noting that "This was a sticking point for the district, which argued in investigative documents and in the hearing that Rinderle’s professional judgment was no longer trustworthy."

DETRANSITIONER CHLOE COLE ANNOUNCES LAWSUIT AGAINST HOSPITALS 'FOR PUSHING HER INTO MEDICAL MUTILATION'

The Amazon page selling the book describes the story as a "A heartwarming and inspiring book about being true to yourself and moving beyond the gender binary, by the bestselling author of My Shadow Is Pink."

The AJC reported further that the tribunal investigating Rinderle rejected the Cobb County School District’s recommendation to fire the teacher.

"But a district-appointed, three-person tribunal that heard the case denied the district’s recommendation to terminate her employment," AJC reported. "The school board will have the choice to adopt, reject or modify the tribunal’s decision during an upcoming school board meeting. Board Chair Brad Wheeler told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the board would discuss the case this week."

UK GIRL WHO DETRANSITIONED AFTER TRANSGENDER SURGERY SAYS SHE FEELS 'LIKE A MUTILATED EXPERIMENT GONE WRONG'

The AJC noted further that the tribunal both disagreed that Rinderle had been "knowingly untruthful" when she denied that the book and her lesson addressed gender identity and that her actions demonstrated a lack of willingness to be coached.

That said, the tribunal reportedly did agree with complaints that Rinderle had failed to give parents a chance to opt out of the lesson and demonstrated a lack of judgment, even if it did not rule that she should be fired in the end.

"I appreciate the tribunal’s consideration of my case and decision not to terminate me," Rinderle said in an emailed statement via the Southern Poverty Law Center. "However, I disagree that I’ve violated any policy and that finding remains unjust and punitive. The district has never provided adequate guidance on how I am supposed to know what is and what is not allowed in the classroom based on these vague policies. Prioritizing behaviors and attitudes rooted in bigotry and discrimination does not benefit students and undermines the quality of education and the duty of educators."

Other faculty from her school reportedly expressed their concern that Rinderle will likely read controversial material again.

Cissi Kale, the principal from Rinderle's school, reportedly warned, "I think it would be very hard to coach her going forward on this issue because she hasn’t acknowledged that the book was controversial. So, I can’t be sure that she wouldn’t read another book of the same nature."



School district assistant superintendent Gretchen Walton was similarly wary, "Ms. Rinderle’s actions and choices have made it impossible for us to put her back in a classroom with any confidence that we can rely on her good judgment and that these actions won’t recur."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A district spokesperson noted that they "appreciate" the work of the tribunal.

"The District appreciates the work of the Tribunal members and the Hearing Officer," a district spokesperson for the Cobb County School District told Fox News Digital. "The Board will review the Tribunal’s recommendation and looks forward to returning our entire focus on educating all of our talented students."

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media