Former Gov. Pataki says NY is in 'dire straits,’ says new policing laws need to be undone

Former New York Gov. George Pataki said on Monday that he feels New York City is in “dire straits” following new laws that curtail law enforcement, along with the spike in violent crime.

“Certainly, part of it is the coronavirus has had a huge impact on New York, changed the way people work and that’s going to hurt New York and also it is the New York leadership that has failed miserably,” said Pataki, a Republican who served as the state's 53rd governor from 1995-2006, on “America’s Newsroom.”

BLACK WOMAN DUMPS PAINT ON MORE BLACK LIVES MATTER MURALS IN NYC: 'WE WANT OUR POLICE'

Pataki said that New York leadership has “intentionally” damaged the future of New York by condemning the police department.

“What they have done to demonize the police department, to take away the police rights, to allow people to violently assault police and be out on the street the same day is already leading to a spike in crime,” Pataki said.

Pataki continued, “When you combine that with the shutdowns and the coronavirus and the concerns people had about New York before any of this happened. I’m really really concerned more so than at any point in my life.”

Meanwhile, a city councilman from East Fishkill, N.Y., has issued a travel advisory for New York City, warning residents of his Dutchess County city to stay away from the Big Apple due to a rise in crime.

The NYPD recently released data showing that in June 2020, the city saw a 130 percent rise in shooting incidents compared with June 2019, and a 51 percent rise in car thefts.

“Due to the rising rate of violence and major crimes, it is recommended that area residents exercise increased caution while visiting New York City,” Anil Beephan said in the advisory, which he posted on Facebook Wednesday, noting that “[a]rmed criminals have been known to target and attack individuals, both pre-meditated and at random.”

The advisory specified that people should “reconsider” traveling to the Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens “due to crime,” while leaving out Staten Island.

Pataki said that a spike in crime could lead to economic distress, a decline in tourism, and the move of businesses out of New York City. Pataki also said that the “massive regulatory structure” and “high taxes out of Albany” is putting the city in “dire straits.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Undo the bad laws that the city of New York just passed. You see pictures of police officers struggling with criminals who resist arrest. If that police officer ends up sitting on the back of a person resisting arrest, that police officer can end up a criminal spending a year in jail under a new law,” Pataki said, calling for a "dramatic" shift in policies and political leadership.