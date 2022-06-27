George Gascon ripped by murder victim's mother for claiming he made LA County safer: This is 'on your back'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

America's relentless crime wave continues, and many are holding soft-on-crime district attorneys like Los Angeles County's George Gascón accountable for the crisis.

On Saturday, Gascón claimed his policies have helped make the L.A. area safer. Cortlyn Bridges, whose 28-year-old daughter Ky Thomas was murdered in a 2020 shooting incident, believes otherwise.

Nearly two years later, Bridges is championing for justice for her daughter and is calling out Gascón's soft-on-crime policies she believes are contributing to ongoing concerns.

"[My daughter] headed out that day to go see the sunset. She wanted to see the sunset because she had a rough pregnancy, and so they went, they rented bikes… but something happened with the bikes," she told Fox News' Steve Doocy Monday.

LOS ANGLES DA GEORGE GASCON WALKS BACK CLAIM ABOUT SHERIFF'S INVOLVEMENT IN HIT-AND-RUN PROSECUTION

Bridges recounted the incident which led to her daughter's death while appearing on "Fox & Friends," sharing that issues with bike rentals escalated when the rental store owner refused to honor a return.

"The young man in the store didn't want to return her ID or credit card. Some other gentlemen came and, from there, my daughter was shot and killed in her chest," she said.

Bridges added that three of the approximately five or six suspects involved in the incident were arrested, but their punishment does not fit the crime of murder.

One suspect, a juvenile at the time, was sentenced to 80 hours of community service, was asked to pay $100 restitution to the court and, according to Bridges is likely set to receive his college degree.

Taking a swipe at Gascón's claims that he has made Los Angeles County safer, Bridges called the soft-on-crime district attorney an "opportunist" and cited her disagreement with his policies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I voted him in. I don't know what I was thinking, but his policies are not correct… since he's been in office, he's let murderers out and they committed crimes again," she said, pointing to her sweatshirt bearing a photo of her daughter.

"To Gascon, … you killed my daughter. … And all the other kids that have been killed and the parents aren't getting justice. You got that on your back."