Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

George Gascon ripped by murder victim's mother for claiming he made LA County safer: This is 'on your back'

Cortlyn Bridges slammed the Los Angeles County DA as an 'opportunist'

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
close
Mother of LA murder victim slams George Gascón: 'You killed my daughter' Video

Mother of LA murder victim slams George Gascón: 'You killed my daughter'

Cortlyn Bridges, whose daughter was murdered in Los Angeles, seeks justice and slams George Gascón's policies for creating lawlessness and instability.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

America's relentless crime wave continues, and many are holding soft-on-crime district attorneys like Los Angeles County's George Gascón accountable for the crisis.

On Saturday, Gascón claimed his policies have helped make the L.A. area safer. Cortlyn Bridges, whose 28-year-old daughter Ky Thomas was murdered in a 2020 shooting incident, believes otherwise. 

Nearly two years later, Bridges is championing for justice for her daughter and is calling out Gascón's soft-on-crime policies she believes are contributing to ongoing concerns.

"[My daughter] headed out that day to go see the sunset. She wanted to see the sunset because she had a rough pregnancy, and so they went, they rented bikes… but something happened with the bikes," she told Fox News' Steve Doocy Monday.

LOS ANGLES DA GEORGE GASCON WALKS BACK CLAIM ABOUT SHERIFF'S INVOLVEMENT IN HIT-AND-RUN PROSECUTION

New San Francisco police Chief George Gascon looks on during his first news conference August 11, 2009 at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco, California. Gascon, the former chief of police of Mesa, Arizona, was sworn in as the new chief of the San Francisco Police deparment last week. 

New San Francisco police Chief George Gascon looks on during his first news conference August 11, 2009 at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco, California. Gascon, the former chief of police of Mesa, Arizona, was sworn in as the new chief of the San Francisco Police deparment last week.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty)

Bridges recounted the incident which led to her daughter's death while appearing on "Fox & Friends," sharing that issues with bike rentals escalated when the rental store owner refused to honor a return.

"The young man in the store didn't want to return her ID or credit card. Some other gentlemen came and, from there, my daughter was shot and killed in her chest," she said.

Bridges added that three of the approximately five or six suspects involved in the incident were arrested, but their punishment does not fit the crime of murder.

One suspect, a juvenile at the time, was sentenced to 80 hours of community service, was asked to pay $100 restitution to the court and, according to Bridges is likely set to receive his college degree.

Recall of George Gascon would mean the 'beginning of the end' of 'rogue and radical' prosecutors Video

Taking a swipe at Gascón's claims that he has made Los Angeles County safer, Bridges called the soft-on-crime district attorney an "opportunist" and cited her disagreement with his policies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I voted him in. I don't know what I was thinking, but his policies are not correct… since he's been in office, he's let murderers out and they committed crimes again," she said, pointing to her sweatshirt bearing a photo of her daughter.

"To Gascon, … you killed my daughter. … And all the other kids that have been killed and the parents aren't getting justice. You got that on your back."  

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.