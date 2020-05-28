George Floyd protests: Video footage goes viral on social media

Protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody broke out Wednesday night, with protesters and rioters calling for justice -- and the scenes in Minneapolis, Minn., Los Angeles and other parts of the country could be seen in footage circulating on social media.

After protests spawned the Minneapolis streets on Tuesday, a man posted a video of what he said was the inside of a Target store in Minneapolis being destroyed overnight Wednesday.

The footage accumulated more than 2.5 million views only 12 hours after it was posted -- and it was only a small sample of the viral videos recorded during the protests.

GEORGE FLOYD CASE: MINNEAPOLIS POLICE CHIEF SAYS CITY'S 'DEFICIT OF HOPE' CANNOT BE COMPOUNDED WITH MORE TRAUMA, VIOLENCE

A local reporter, Max Nesterak, posted a separate video of the Target store, which attracted another 3.2 million views:

TRUMP SAYS HE'S ORDERED DOJ, FBI TO INVESTIGATE GEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH, CALLS IT A 'VERY, VERY SAD' SITUATION

The same local reporter also showed what was happening outside the store in a series of viral videos:

DEADLY SHOOTING NEAR GEORGE FLOYD PROTEST AS LOOTING, ARSON GRIP MINNEAPOLIS

Nesterak later also provided an update on the Target store:

Another local reporter's footage has been viewed more than four million times:

JUDGE NAPOLITANO ON GEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH: WHY HAVEN'T THE OFFICERS BEEN ARRESTED?

One protestor appeared to fall off a moving police car in Los Angeles:

EX-NYPD COMMISSIONER KERIK CALLS GEORGE FLOYD DEATH 'ATROCIOUS': 'THIS WAS AN ABUSIVE USE OF FORCE'

Video of a woman in a motorized wheelchair being attacked also went viral. She was hit repeatedly and sprayed with a fire extinguisher as a bystander shouted that she had a knife.

“While some deplored the video as a brutal attack on a disabled woman, others saw [the woman] as the aggressor and the fire extinguisher as an act of self-defense,” the Daily Mail reported.

Video later circulated that claimed the woman got out of the wheelchair and walked on her own following the altercation:

As of Thursday morning, parts of Minneapolis had been burned to the ground:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The death of Floyd, a black man whose arrest was captured on video by several bystanders, showing the man panting that he could not breathe as a police officer, who is white, jarred a knee into his neck for eight minutes until Floyd was rendered motionlessness.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who has demanded the arrest of the police officer who had his knee on Floyd, has called for calm during the demonstrations.

GEORGE FLOYD CASE: PROTESTS ERUPT ACROSS THE COUNTRY AFTER MINNESOTA MAN'S DEATH

More demonstrations protesting police violence are planned in the upcoming days, including one in Seatle on Saturday.

No charges have been filed in connection with Floyd's death.

Fox News’ Hollie McKay contributed to this report.