George Floyd biopic 'Daddy Changed the World' greenlit, produced by his 10-year-old daughter

The mother of Floyd's daughter expressed hope that the film will 'reignite efforts to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Movie studios and a prominent screenplay writer are working on a biographical movie about the life of George Floyd, the man whose death in police custody launched a summer of violent protests in 2020.

"The project will not be a straightforward biopic, but a gritty drama of a man and his community thrust into the fiery light of history," Deadline senior film reporter Matt Grobar wrote. "He will not be portrayed as a perfect person, we’re told, but as one with flaws and many layers like all of us. The narrative will also address the harrowing events leading to his murder by a police officer, an incident that sparked global protests and a renewed call for justice."

The biopic, "George Floyd: Daddy Changed the World," is reportedly being made by multiple studios, including Radar Pictures, 8 Queens Film & Media and Night Fox Entertainment. The film is family-authorized and both Floyd’s daughter, Gianna Floyd, who was 6 when he died, and her mother, Roxie Washington, will serve as executive producers. 

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died May 25, 2020, while being restrained by Minneapolis police, setting off worldwide protests that sometimes turned violent and sparking a racial reckoning in the United States. 

George Floyd mural with flowers

Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, April 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

"We are excited the world will see the real, jovial, and loving George we know," Washington told the news outlet. "This film will humanize him, embody the essence of his life, and hopefully reignite efforts to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. It’s time for justice and equality for all." 

She went on to declare, "We need to make changes swiftly. No other child should lose their father like Gianna did. We thank everyone who stood with us and protested. George’s legacy will live on through this film." 

Timothy Christian, who will help produce the film on behalf of Night Fox, commented, "The killing of George Floyd was a tragic, shameful moment in our nation’s history. His story, while painful, deserves to be told, and I’m grateful to be a part of it."

George Floyd image prior to his death in Minneapolis in May 2020

George Floyd died May 25 after an encounter with four Minneapolis police officers. A Minnesota judge on Friday ordered the release of footage from two police body cameras that captured their encounter with Floyd.  (AP)

Dr. Kaeita Rankin, who is serving as a producer on behalf of 8 Queens commented, "I am committed to using my platform and talents to make a positive impact in the world. By telling George Floyd’s story and shedding light on the injustices faced by marginalized communities, I hope to inspire change and create a better future for generations to come. George Floyd’s legacy will not be forgotten, and I am honored to be a part of this important project."

While the film is reportedly still seeking a director, Gregory R. Anderson will write the screenplay. Anderson is most famous for the 2007 hit "Stomp the Yard" and being a producer for both "The Family Business" on Netflix and "The Black Hamptons" at BET Networks/Paramount Global.

Fox News’ Paul Best contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.