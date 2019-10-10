George Conway blasts White House's 'garbage' letter to Congress

Kellyanne Conway's husband, a very vocal critic of the Trump administration, is again blasting the White House this week, this time taking aim at the letter to Congress saying it would not cooperate with an "illegitimate" impeachment inquiry.

George Conway, who frequently derides President Trump on social media platforms like Twitter, appeared on CNN legal analyst Preet Bharara's podcast to slam the logic the Trump administration used in its letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., this week.

“This was trash. I mean, basically, the thrust of it is that there are some kind of constitutional obligations that the House has failed to meet that therefore render its impeachment inquiry illegitimate and unconstitutional, which is complete nonsense, because all the Constitution says is that the House has the sole power over impeachment," Conway told Bharara.

"It completely vests the power of impeachment in the House, and the House gets to decide how to go about doing that.”

MEGHAN MCCAIN: TRUMP, RAND PAUL, HAVE 'BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS' IN SYRIA FALLOUT

Conway, an attorney, insisted that the demand for Pelosi to hold a formal vote on an impeachment inquiry is "completely irrelevant and meaningless" in the legal and constitutional sense."

"All the House has to do at the end of the day is, by majority vote, vote out a bill of impeachment, which is essentially an indictment," Conway continued. "Because it's just essentially an indictment, they don't have to conduct hearings at all. They don't have to hear witnesses at all, and they don't have to give anybody the right to cross-examine those witnesses. It's garbage."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's an excuse to prevent evidence, damning evidence, from reaching the public.”

He also called the letter an "impeachable offense," and said the resistance from the White House is “a disgrace to the country, a disgrace to the presidency and a disgrace to the legal profession."