Kellyanne Conway's husband donates max amount to Joe Biden campaign

George Conway, the husband of Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, revealed on Tuesday that he donated $2,800 to former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign, the maximum contribution allowed by law from an individual to a candidate committee.

New York magazine's Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi tweeted that Conway told her that he tried giving $5,600 but the "website wouldn't take it. They need to change that." Nuzzi also tweeted that Conway explained his donation by saying, "the nation can’t afford four more years with a megalomaniacal moron in the White House.”

A longtime critic of his wife's boss, Conway is a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump super PAC.

In a December New York Times op-ed, the group denounced what it called the "corruption and corrosive nature of Donald Trump."

"Over these next 11 months, our efforts will be dedicated to defeating President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box and to elect those patriots who will hold the line," said the piece which was signed by George Conway and Republican strategists Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt and John Weaver.

"We do not undertake this task lightly, nor from ideological preference. We have been, and remain, broadly conservative (or classically liberal) in our politics and outlooks. Our many policy differences with national Democrats remain, but our shared fidelity to the Constitution dictates a common effort."

George Conway previously backed former Rep. Joe Walsh, who briefly challenged Trump for the Republican nomination and said he would campaign for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., if he ended up being Trump's 2020 opponent.

Walsh exited the race in February, leaving former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld as Trump's only token competition on the Republican side.