Retired general who served 10 tours in Afghanistan slams Biden admin's 'ineffective leadership'

Retired Army Brigadier General Don Bolduc criticized President Biden Friday over his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"This is unprecedented. I went in in 2001 and served nine more tours after that, lost 72 service members. I think about their legacy. I think about their sacrifice and their families, and in the way this has been handled, this lack of ineffective leadership and this poor demonstration of policy and strategy," he said on "America's Newsroom."

Anchor Dana Perino pointed out to Bolduc that French and British forces are on the ground in Afghanistan and safely escorting their citizens and asked him if the U.S. should use more military strength.

"This is a time for bold action. This is not time to sit back on your hands and [for] hand wringing. It's time to roll up our sleeves," he said.

"The airports in Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Kunduz, Kabul, Bagram, Kandahar – secure those and then move forward with safe corridors, go into the areas, the provincial areas, the district areas, the villages [and] provide safe passage of American citizens and Afghans that we need to get out of there" Bolduc added.

After giving his analysis, Bill Hemmer asked, "Do you think this administration has got the stomach for that or even close to it?"

"No. Well, they better get the stomach," Bolduc responded. "They better drink some Pepto Bismol or something and clear up their system because this is what needs to be done. There's no other way to do it."

He added the Taliban cannot be trusted to allow the safe passage of US citizens to the airport.

"You can't trust the Taliban," he said. "Listen, I beat them twice in Afghanistan, the initial invasion, and then from 2010 to 2013 here, you can beat them again if we have to."

"I'm willing to go back there. Give me a uniform, go back there, I'll help, I'll stand a post," Bolduc stressed.