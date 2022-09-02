Expand / Collapse search
Gen. Keane on China threat: Closing window of US vulnerability may 'incentivize' Xi

China's Xi to secure historic third term at 2022 National People's Congress amid Taiwan aggression

Gen. Jack Keane shares his thoughts China's growing aggression towards Taiwan

As Chinese President Party Xi Jinping is set to win an unprecedented third term in leadership next month, Fox News contributor Gen. Jack Keane questioned on "Fox & Friends" Friday how the historic enshrinement will influence his aggression in the region.

JACK KEANE: What's significant here is that on October 16th, the National Party Congress is going to meet 2,300 delegates to enshrine President Xi for another term, an unprecedented third term and possibly indefinitely. We don't know. We don't know that. And that's significant because it lays out the broad policy direction for the next five years, and it certainly empowers him and helps to consolidate the power that he has. And it remains to be seen: is he going to be more aggressive after this as a result of that enshrinement? It remains to be seen. Some do think this here's the thing. I think that's on Beijing's mind. And President Xi, his economy, and its growth are getting worse. And he has headwinds there that he has never experienced in his 10 years in power. The United States is upping its game in terms of increasing its military capability and the window of vulnerability that the United States has – and it does have a window, a vulnerability here because they outgun us and outman us – will eventually be closing. The issue is, is that going to incentivize President Xi to take action sooner rather than later? Remains to be seen.

