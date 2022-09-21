Gen. Jack Keane: 'No doubt' Putin loses Ukraine if US gets involved

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane analyzed the political implications of Vladimir Putin threatening nuclear war against Ukraine on "Your World."

GEN. JACK KEANE: When everybody talks about, "Well, it's part of the DNA for them to use tactical nuclear weapons if they're fighting a war." Well, that scenario is when they're fighting a war against a superpower like the United States. We have to unpack this a little bit so it makes sense to the American people in terms of what the consequences are.

First of all, militarily, one tactical nuclear weapon would not do the kind of damage I think Putin would want to do to Ukrainian forces and the disposition of their people as well. But politically, probably one would suffice. But what would be the consequences of that? Well, first of all, they have to deal with the radiation themselves – Russian forces on the ground and possibly the Russian people themselves. And so that is a terrible consequence for them.

The second thing is a nuclear weapon exploded in Ukraine, in Europe, almost guarantees that the United States would enter the war, as would NATO. And listen, that means, for a fact, Putin loses. There's no doubt. If the United States came in unilaterally, he loses.

