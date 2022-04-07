Gen. Jack Keane on border crisis: Only a matter of time before terrorist organization takes advantage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gen. Jack Keane joined "The Faulkner Focus" to address the national security threat he feels Biden has created by allowing the open-border crisis to continue, arguing his policies make America vulnerable to criminals and potentially a "terrorist organization."

REP. HERRELL INTRODUCES BILL TO USE FOREIGN AID TO DEPORT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS, STOP MIGRANT CARAVANS

GEN. JACK KEANE: I look at the border from a national security perspective and when you have an open border, you're actually losing the sovereignty of your nation. And that's the tragedy of what has taken place here. And it's been reported by the border folks that, already in this year and we're not even halfway through the year, but they've encountered people from a hundred and fifty different countries, and that is quite staggering. You know, it blows apart the argument that we need to find the root causes of why people are coming across the border… And it's just a matter of time, well, when we have a terrorist organization is going to take it, take advantage of that border. And some of them, of course, obviously are criminals. I mean, we've got a crime wave epidemic in this country as we've seen what's going on in our cities and the drug traffickers and human traffickers and hardcore criminals that are part of the gateways. They're here, and of course, they're undermining the social fabric of our society.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: