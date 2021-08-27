Gen. Jack Keane: I don't agree with Biden's stubborn self-righteousness on Aug. 31

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane on "America Reports" Friday slammed President Biden's "self-righteous stubbornness" on pulling the U.S. out of Afghanistan on August 31st.

GEN. JACK KEANE: Yeah, that's pretty significant that one suicide bomber was able to do that much damage. How horrific that is, and, certainly, it was a complex attack because I understand there was exchange of gunfire, too.

...

That is really quite staggering there to have that kind of breakdown and cause those kinds of problems and challenges. My God. Listen, our troops have done a great job with that airfield, [they'r'e] to be commended. It is being overshadowed by the stark reality of losing 13 of our troops and 130 Afghans. But getting out 112,000 – I think that is the number we have now in a shorter period of time that they have done it.

...

It is very commendable and the Department of State and everybody is doing that. We had a security lapse yesterday. You can't run from that, that is the reality of it. I don't agree at all, John, with this stubborn self-righteousness that the president seems to display about 31 August.

...

Why wouldn't we just adjust the date and get everybody out? If it takes a few more days to do that, so be it. Tell the Taliban that is what we're going to do. They are the ones that held this thing up, as well. We should, at this point, care less what their reaction is. We are in charge of our own destiny and have the power to ensure that destiny comes out the way we want it.

